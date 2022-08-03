Discovery celebrates 20 years of collaborative work in building a healthy SA

Discovery Fund recently launched a book titled Changing Tomorrow for Good, which celebrates 20 years of impact by the organisation and the number of multiyear projects the company has partnered with. The stories in the book are a tribute to the people who work hard every day to create a better and more positive story for SA.

The groundwork for Discovery Fund’s corporate sustainability aims was laid by the FirstRand Foundation, which was Discovery’s parent company in 1997. What was clear from the outset was that this was not about writing cheques.

The founders, Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg, were adamant their new company should have a focus on community support and addressing major healthcare needs in SA — a huge task then and now.

As Discovery carved out its vision and identity, the company’s ethos was cemented and its direction was clear: the goal of making people healthier shouldn’t apply only to its clients. Discovery should use its intellectual property and resources to benefit broader society, simply because it is the right thing to do.

Whether it was by supporting government, non-profit or for-profit organisations, Discovery aimed to help ease the substantial healthcare challenges our society faces.

Twenty years ago, the Discovery Fund was launched with these aims in mind. Today, through strategic, multi-stakeholder partnerships with community organisations, government and other corporates, the Discovery Fund has contributed significantly to building human capabilities, reducing infant and maternal mortality, protecting the most vulnerable people in our society, and improving the capacity of state health resources.

Twenty years of impact

It is a privilege to reflect on the many years of work done with the Discovery Fund. When looking at the organisations the company has partnered with, the impact has been vast and many lives have been touched.

The company started with projects that may seem small today, but were significant. In 2001, the Discovery Fund launched a partnership with the Friends of Mosvold Trust, which later became the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation, to support the training of rural youth in medical disciplines.