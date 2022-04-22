Mental matters: Doctors’ mental health needs more attention

Mental health for doctors is a serious issue that does not get enough attention. Like Covid-19, it is close to being a pandemic. As an anaesthetic registrar working at Mthatha General Hospital in the Eastern Cape, Dr Yakheka Dyasi is alarmed by how many of her peers struggle with burnout, depression, substance abuse and suicidal ideations.

“In SA, burnout syndrome in anaesthetic registrars was reported to be about 27% in 2013,” she says. “In 2020, it was at 36%. That’s almost a 10% increase.”

In 2021, the 33-year-old doctor received a Discovery Foundation Rural Individual Award for her study on the prevalence and risk factors of burnout syndrome in anaesthetic registrars in eight medical schools in SA.

“I work in a disadvantaged province, the Eastern Cape, where burnout in anaesthetic registrars is a big problem. I needed help to expand this study so the message can reach the relevant bodies to make a real change in this group of scarce, critically needed specialists in SA,” she says.

Dyasi says though burnout in doctors is a popular topic in literature worldwide, the prevalence, risk factors and impact is not well studied.

“It is worse for us in a resource-limited setting such as SA. In the past eight months, two anaesthetic registrars have committed suicide. We don’t know why they did it, but I believe burnout syndrome is definitely one of the contributing factors,” she says.

Why anaesthetists suffer from burnout

“In our country, especially in the public sector, the shortage of doctors and limited resources play a big role in burning out the few doctors we have,” says Dyasi.

“The main stress with anaesthesia is that the life of the patient is literally in your hands. The type of work we do requires extreme concentration, because even a small mistake could cost the patient their life or impact their quality of life.

“On top of that, you’re going through the many requirements to be a specialist. There’s unfortunately limited psychological support when you’re a registrar; you’re expected to just handle it all. When you admit to burnout, people think you’re weak. Then there’s also a culture of professional bullying of registrars by seniors.”

“It’s important to highlight that registrars from different medical schools may have different reasons for experiencing burnout, depending on their environment. So, our approach should be different in how we address it.”