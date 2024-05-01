Nelson Mandela Bay’s motor industry under the spotlight
Business chamber’s presidents’ debate to focus on metro’s potential as Africa’s automotive manufacturing hub
The presidents’ debate panel discussion which will take place at the annual general meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on June 6 promises to be an insightful event, focusing on the potential of the city as the automotive hub on the continent.
The event will feature business leaders such as Volkswagen Group Africa managing director Martina Biene, Naamsa president and Isuzu Motors SA chief executive Billy Tom, and chamber president Loyiso Dotwana...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.