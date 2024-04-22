New focus as Exporter of the Year Awards mark 30 years
Since the sweet success of Cadbury’s winning the very first Exporter of the Year Award in 1995 at City Hall, many more captains of industry have had the privilege to be awarded this prestigious title.
Now in its 30th year, Exporters Eastern Cape’s 2024 Exporter of the Year Awards was launched in Gqeberha on Thursday at the Tramways Building, which will be the new venue for the gala event taking place on October 11...
