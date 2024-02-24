When I arrived in Port Elizabeth just short of 20 years ago, I was struck by the friendliness of the people, the little parks in each suburb with a cafe, laundromat and small odds and ends shops reminding me of a small town environment, with all the larger shopping centres on the outskirts.
To all intents and purposes, this has remained as such, and the name Friendly City is apt even now.
As an avid newspaper reader, I got to know The Herald and Weekend Post, both of which soon became my newspapers of choice.
What I found most endearing was the Weekend Post columns.
The first one I read was Sam Venter’s “Vine Time” which in many ways has had a positive impact on my family in that we tried so many new wines which Sam wrote about.
Gwen Bisseker’s insightful knowledge on how to fix/clean/repair “things” became our household encyclopedia.
I remained amazed as to how Rochelle de Kock and her team could cram local, national and international news into the Weekend Post (I’m sure if there was intergalactic news it would be included too), along with extensive sports coverage, so many regular columnists and various guest columnists, puzzles and cartoons, a comprehensive entertainment guide for the week ahead, and find the time to give the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay a voice in “This week you’re saying ...”
The letters and WhatsApps sent to the newspaper by those who normally would not be heard, have been given a voice, no matter how important or mundane the subject matter.
The citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay are allowed to be heard, unlike national newspapers, which only publish letters related to a current national or international topic of interest.
The Weekend Post has been a newspaper for the people, of the people and by the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.
HeraldLIVE
LETTER | A newspaper for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Kelly Adams-MIlborrow
