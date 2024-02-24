Former sports editor Stan Terblanche takes a walk down memory lane

The decision by Arena Holdings to close down the Weekend Post will come as a shock to many — especially “old-timers” like me.
However, those in control of the publication are fully aware of the current circumstances and they had no other option.
All I can say is that the 37 years I worked for the company were fantastic.
The efforts of all those involved with the publication of Weekend Post during my time were quite phenomenal.
Each Saturday the building was a hive of activity with members of the various departments on their toes to ensure success the production of a highly successful newspaper.
What made it even more special for the readers was that it covered all sporting codes played on a Saturday across the entire Eastern Cape.
It was an incredible operation.
Having said that, it is important to add that success can only really be achieved through teamwork and that is why I was so fortunate in that my colleagues throughout my career were simply fantastic.
If I asked them to go the extra mile in difficult circumstances, they would not hesitate.
It was only a pleasure working with the people I did, and I have many happy memories.
Just getting into the newspaper world was a fairytale story for me.
I still remember to this day the efforts of two special people in getting me into the sports writing business.
They were my geography teacher at Pearson High, Charles Roux, and newspaperman Les Barnes, who worked for the Oosterlig and Die Burger. Both remain my heroes.
My career started by covering schoolboy rugby on a part-time basis and from there it progressed into a full-time occupation.
In the end, the highlight of my career was being sent by Times Media to cover the Springbok tour of New Zealand in 1994.
It was certainly an eventful occasion.
Sparks flew early on the tour when Bok prop Johan le Roux was cited and sent home for biting the ear of All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick.
This led to huge repercussions in the Bok camp.
It all boiled over after the final Test when SA Rugby president Louis Luyt announced the sacking of both coach Ian McIntosh and manager Jannie Engelbrecht.
Regarding my sporting background, I was fortunate enough to captain a highly talented Pearson rugby team.
Then I went on to captain Olympics and Eastern Province.
Unfortunately, a concussion ended my career at the age of 27.
At the time, I thought it was the end of the world for me.
However, along came the opportunity to coach the EP senior side.
Believe it or not, I enjoyed coaching more than playing the game.
On top of this, I was still able to write about the game I loved so much for many years to come.
The best part about combining journalism and sport is the many different people you meet — and you simply can’t forget them.
The Weekend Post will be missed.
• Stan Terblanche was the sports editor of Weekend Post and The Herald at various stages of his career.
HeraldLIVE
Former sports editor Stan Terblanche takes a walk down memory lane
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
