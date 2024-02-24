LETTER | Media personality Buli G graced Saturday pages many a time

The end of the Weekend Post era has brought up so many memories for me.
There was a time when a large part of my success in radio, television, entertainment and communications was driven by media exposure, because it helped to keep me constant in the minds of potential listeners, viewers and event patrons.
Weekend Post played a pivotal role in this.
Weekend Post not only featured pieces on TV and radio jobs I had landed (such as “Bubbly Buli soon to sign off from Algoa, May 19 2007, or “Buli G powers way to TV fame”, July 23 2011), but the paper highlighted and profiled many of the events I had MC’d or performed, including in its glitzy Event of the Week section of old.
The paper also printed weekly TV guides and radio line-ups that encouraged locals to turn on their TVs to SABC3 every Sunday morning, or adjust their dials to listen to me on radio during the week.
Its photographs were more colourful and impactful than in any daily read, and its stories were very much about our how we live [or aspire to live].
My mama keeps every article I appear in, so I was lucky to have come across at least 15 of my cuttings from Weekend Post over the years.
I will probably make a wallpaper design for my home office with these memories some day.
