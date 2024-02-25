Images 2000 and Faces of the Future took winners on fashion shoots around the world, including to the fashion capitals of New York, London, Paris and Milan, thanks to generous sponsorships from SAA and British Airways — with space for Robertson and a photographer.
Visionary fashion editor at the centre of it all
Innovation. Inspiration. Attitude. Barbara Robertson brought this and more to Nelson Mandela Bay’s buzzing fashion scene over her decades-long relationship with the city’s papers.
Robertson was closely involved with Weekend Post from around 1990 to 2013, her media career having started part-time at the former Evening Post when its editor, Neville Woudberg, established a promotions department with marketing guru Sandi Krige in the early 1980s.
This paved the way for a part-time post as fashion editor for Robertson after her husband, Ian, died in 1987.
“My fashion editor title, for quite a number of years, crossed three titles — Evening Post, Weekend Post and The Herald’s former La Femme supplement,” Robertson said, recalling many a whirlwind annual trip to cover London Fashion Week.
She worked closely with Linda Harwood and Bev Gaia for years, a powerful partnership inspiring memorable Weekend Post events such as Images 2000, The Look, Faces of the Future, Style Force and Fashion Challenge — but also lifelong friendships.
Images 2000 and Faces of the Future took winners on fashion shoots around the world, including to the fashion capitals of New York, London, Paris and Milan, thanks to generous sponsorships from SAA and British Airways — with space for Robertson and a photographer.
“My best memory from the New York and Paris prize trips was being ferried around in a white stretch limo so the model could change behind the tinted glass for various fashion shoots across the sprawling cities — real supermodel moments,” Robertson said.
“Also in New York, I took [model winner] Richenda Rosslee to see international supermodel agent and legend Eileen Ford.
“She was quite intimidating and motioned us to sit beside her on an imposing sofa.
“I asked her what advice she would give an up-and-coming model. Her reply: ‘Change, change, change.’
“Richenda came back to SA, cut her trendy brunette bob into a funky Roxette platinum blonde style. [Editor] Ric Wilson loved the whole Roxette vibe and Richenda made front page with posters all over town.
“It just so happened that Roxette was performing in PE that night and Richenda had a meet-and-greet with lead singer Marie Fredriksson.”
Events like Faces and Style Force catapulted many a young model and designer’s career, among them Thabo Makhetha, whose use of vibrant African prints has seen her designs featured around the globe.
“Our first Faces of the Future model winners were Kwakho Qongqo and Darren Sacks; Darren went on to become a DJ in Miami, and a very successful member of the paparazzi in London.
“Kwakho, 25 years on, is still a top model — you may have recently seen her in the funky Execuspecs TV ad, and she has been catwalk queen at most of the country’s Fashion Weeks.
“The late Reeva Steenkamp also remains etched in my mind as a lovely, quirky, fresh-faced teenager... she was witty, punctual, eager to please, and very sweet and kind.
“I never saw her as the blonde glamour girl she is mostly still portrayed as.”
Robertson described her Weekend Post years as “the best of times”.
“We worked hard, but we also played hard. We all ‘lurved’ our jobs.
“Those years were the very best of my nearly 30-year working life, and I still regard the people I worked with as some of my best friends or role models. What a privilege.”
