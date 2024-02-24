Fond memories of last separate newsroom

Weekend Post, a riveting end-of-the-week news and entertainment title punching above its weight for an unprecedented eight decades, turns its pages a final time to mark a notable end of an era.
Though the memories of the first editions are securely embedded in history, and the many creatives behind its award-winning stories have moved on in years past, it will continue to claim a place in their hearts.
Tracing their footsteps back to the start of their contributions to a piece of a storied history, culminating in the last separate Weekend Post newsroom more than 10 years ago, the paper’s former mainstays bid their adieu.
Featuring at the epicentre of a colourful run for Weekend Post has been its sister publication, The Herald, which rolls over to 180 years in 2025 since its first publication.
The two products were inextricably linked after a newsroom merger under former editor Heather Robertson in 2012.
Until then, the Weekend Post newsroom and production staff occupied a separate part of the old Newspaper House in Baakens Street, Central.
Unsurprisingly, there was fierce rivalry for the best stories.
Among those who witnessed the battle unfold from the front lines was former Weekend Post news editor John Harvey.
“The team was a small one — an editor, assistant editor, news editor, three news reporters, an East London correspondent and a sports editor,” Harvey recalled.
Weekend Post also had its own photographer, Mike Holmes, and subeditors Helen Crooks and Liezel Searle.
“We were a close-knit unit and we always pulled together.
“I saw my role as a ‘player-coach’ in that I also contributed articles to the paper.”
Harvey, after joining the newsroom’s ranks in 2010 and enthusiastically carrying out the de facto dual role for two years, did not agree with the decision to merge the two newsrooms.
“I had worked at both, and they were different markets.
“The merger happened far too quickly.”
Editor Jeremy McCabe courageously marshalled the troops at the then-independent Weekend Post.
“The main challenge was putting out a quality newspaper week after week with a small team of journalists,” McCabe said.
“Long hours and hard work were a given as the team did its best to provide readers with a top-quality product.
“My fondest memories are bonding with my team, and the buzz of seeing all our hard work appear in print.
“There’s little to rival the feeling of seeing the newspaper you have all been working so hard on coming off the printing press.
“The smell of the newsprint and ink will remain with me until the end of my days.”
Former Weekend Post senior subeditor Liezel Searle started her media career as a junior reporter on the Algoa Sun community newspaper.
“My years at Weekend Post were some of the happiest and most fulfilling of my life,” she said.
“Friday evening deadlines were always a push.
“[However], the merger took away the competitive edge, or spirit, blurring the lines of [the two papers’] distinct identities.
“I think we all felt the loss ... but the news was always exciting. There was never a dull moment.”
Crooks joined The Herald as a senior subeditor in 1998. She later became chief subeditor of Weekend Post after the then chief subeditor, Keith Bell, was promoted to production editor.
“We were a small team, but we worked hard, and team members became as close as family,” she said.
Barbara Hollands, who, as a reporter, covered the eastern region from her base in East London from 2004 to 2014, said: “I am sorry to see this historical paper fold.
“As a senior reporter, I was tasked to create content about compelling court cases, the political landscape, entertainment, travel and general human interest.
“During my time with the paper, I covered internationally relevant courtroom dramas.
“[Among them] was the Wendy Manthe murder trial, the case of the shattered mother who killed her daughters, and David Best, the father who masterminded the shooting of his baby while she was in her mother’s womb.
“Despite working remotely, I always felt connected to the news editors and the small but committed team of reporters.
“Being part of the autonomous Weekend Post team was a privilege.”
Shaanaaz de Jager Loggenberg, Yolande Stander and Shaun Gillham were also part of the reporting team.
Louise Liebenberg began her journey with the Saturday paper in 2006, first as deputy news editor, then news and features editor, and finally as assistant editor until 2012.
“We were a fantastic little team, and we all got a real kick out of nailing the best stories week after week, scooping our colleagues at The Herald,” she chuckled.
“Those last few years, before the newsrooms merged, were among the most exciting in my career, even though, at times, it felt like we were up against a lot.
“Human stories that captured the imagination and got everyone talking — that’s what we did best.”
Fond memories of last separate newsroom
Small team bonded through camaraderie and fierce rivalry with sister paper The Herald
