It has been a platform for debate and a champion of justice, shining a light on the injustices.
As we turn the pages of this final edition, we must acknowledge, and even embrace, the reality that the digital revolution has reshaped the landscape of journalism.
As we bid farewell to Weekend Post, we look forward to new beginnings with the launch of Weekender, a lifestyle supplement that will be inserted in our sister publication The Herald every Friday from March 1.
Our flagship columnists, including Gwen Bisseker, Sam Venter and Elaine King, will remain with us, finding a new home in Weekender.
Other columnists such as Wendy Knowler and Garth Sampson will be published in The Herald on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.
Though your Saturday mornings may look a little different without your Weekend Post, we hope that Weekender and your continued support of The Herald and HeraldLIVE will be able to fill that void.
We have spent weeks preparing for this final edition, reflecting on some of the highlights over the years — the behind-the-scenes thrills of putting this newspaper together each week.
This may be the end of an era, but we hope that it also serves as a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling.
To our readers, we thank you for your loyalty and support over the years.
And to the many hands that have played a role over the last nearly eight decades in ensuring Weekend Post was a force to be reckoned with, thank you.
We say farewell to our dear newspaper and cheers to new beginnings.
HeraldLIVE
Sad farewell to our dear old friend
None
Image: DERRICK NESBIT
Today, with heavy hearts and a profound sense of gratitude, we bid farewell to this beloved newspaper.
Since the difficult decision was taken, we have reflected on the legacy of this paper, which has been a steadfast beacon of truth, insight and connection for generations.
In an era where the digital world dominates the way in which we consume news, this newspaper stood as a testament to the enduring power of print journalism.
The past 76 years have been more than just ink on paper; we have been entrenched in the community, documenting the triumphs and tribulations of our society with unwavering dedication.
For decades, the pages of our newspaper served as a mirror to our community, reflecting its diverse range of voices, perspectives and experiences.
From the front-page headlines that captured the pulse of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding regions, to the intimate stories tucked away in the inside pages, we poured our hearts into each edition, ensuring that you, our readers, were always informed, educated and entertained.
But beyond its role as a chronicler of events, our newspaper has been a catalyst for change, sparking conversations, challenging assumptions and holding power to account.
Image: File
It has been a platform for debate and a champion of justice, shining a light on the injustices.
As we turn the pages of this final edition, we must acknowledge, and even embrace, the reality that the digital revolution has reshaped the landscape of journalism.
As we bid farewell to Weekend Post, we look forward to new beginnings with the launch of Weekender, a lifestyle supplement that will be inserted in our sister publication The Herald every Friday from March 1.
Our flagship columnists, including Gwen Bisseker, Sam Venter and Elaine King, will remain with us, finding a new home in Weekender.
Other columnists such as Wendy Knowler and Garth Sampson will be published in The Herald on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.
Though your Saturday mornings may look a little different without your Weekend Post, we hope that Weekender and your continued support of The Herald and HeraldLIVE will be able to fill that void.
We have spent weeks preparing for this final edition, reflecting on some of the highlights over the years — the behind-the-scenes thrills of putting this newspaper together each week.
This may be the end of an era, but we hope that it also serves as a reminder of the enduring power of storytelling.
To our readers, we thank you for your loyalty and support over the years.
And to the many hands that have played a role over the last nearly eight decades in ensuring Weekend Post was a force to be reckoned with, thank you.
We say farewell to our dear newspaper and cheers to new beginnings.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend