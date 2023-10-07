Jeffreys Bay attorney now facing charge of murder
Dieter Brandstetter initially charged with culpable homicide after death of teacher in car accident
A Jeffreys Bay attorney, accused of causing a car accident which claimed the life of a schoolteacher, had his initial charge of culpable homicide bumped up to a charge of murder.
Dieter Brandstetter, 43, was arrested on January 3 after the Mercedes-Benz he was driving collided with a Toyota Etios near Aston Bay...
