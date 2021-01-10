Tricks to grow proteas away from their home

Growing proteas

Here are some dos and don’ts for growing proteas in your garden:

*It is best to mimic a protea’s natural growing conditions, such as offering it slightly acidic, nutrient-poor, well drained soil, preferably on a slope to encourage drainage and development of well-anchored roots.

* Choose a site which has an unlimited supply of sun. The protea family cannot withstand huge variations in temperature. They need full sun to produce flowers and colourful leaves.

* Dig a hole twice the size of the container. Do not use bone meal or superphosphate or add fertiliser or compost to the soil.

* Do add peat or pine bark to the soil (to make it more acidic) before using it to fill in around it.

* A tip from a professor who grew a yard full of proteas in Port Elizabeth is to create acidic soil by pouring 50g of ammonium sulphate dissolved in 10 litres of water onto the soil every two weeks in summer and monthly in winter.

* Proteas dislike their roots being disturbed in even the slightest way. They grow horizontally under the soil surface, making them sensitive to activity around the plant.

* They do not like competition, so avoid cultivating other plants around them and try to keep the area free of weeds. If weeds do appear, pull them out by hand while they are still small and have not developed strong root systems. If you think larger weeds will disturb the plant when you remove them, rather cut them off at ground level.

* The best time to plant proteas is in March and September.

* Select plants with a good all-round growth form that are six to 18 months old (or 15 to 30cm tall) with healthy, disease-free leaves. Bear in mind that young plants transplant best.

* Proteas are not immediately drought resistant on planting. In summer, water them daily or every second day for the first 18 to 20 months. There is no need to water them in winter except in winter rainfall areas, where they should be watered weekly. Remember that in their natural habitat they obtain moisture from mountain mists.

* Avoid overwatering as they don’t like wet feet.

* Do not water the plant from above - rather wet the soil around the plant.

* Lay a mulch of pine bark chips or other wood chips around the plant.

* Prune and tidy the plant by removing branches growing on the ground or those with growth which aims towards the ground.

* A few months after planting, cut off the tips to encourage bushier growth. In the late winter, after planting, cut back two or three main stems. After that, prune the plant once a year after it has flowered.