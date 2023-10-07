×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Tennis academy axes coach accused of making lewd comments to Nelson Mandela Bay pupils

By Brandon Nel - 07 October 2023

A Gqeberha tennis academy has parted ways one of its coaches, who was accused of making lewd comments to some of the youngsters he coached at a Nelson Mandela Bay school.

The academy said after placing the man on suspension pending internal processes, it had resolved to terminate his employment...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest