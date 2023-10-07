Tennis academy axes coach accused of making lewd comments to Nelson Mandela Bay pupils
A Gqeberha tennis academy has parted ways one of its coaches, who was accused of making lewd comments to some of the youngsters he coached at a Nelson Mandela Bay school.
The academy said after placing the man on suspension pending internal processes, it had resolved to terminate his employment...
