Personal grief fuelled national triumph, says Schuster
Gqeberha bodybuilder has set goals of achieving success on international stage
Gqeberha bodybuilder Caryn Schuster has set her sights on the international stage after obtaining her Physical Culture Association [PCA] pro card in the women’s wellness division, a feat that saw her qualify for the World Championships in Spain next month.
Schuster, who was born and raised in Schauderville, did not have an easy road to the title after losing her mother to cancer at the midway point of her preparations in March...
