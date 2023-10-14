×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Personal grief fuelled national triumph, says Schuster

Gqeberha bodybuilder has set goals of achieving success on international stage

Premium
14 October 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Gqeberha bodybuilder Caryn Schuster has set her sights on the international stage after obtaining her Physical Culture Association [PCA] pro card in the women’s wellness division, a feat that saw her qualify for the World Championships in Spain next month.

Schuster, who was born and raised in Schauderville, did not have an easy road to the title after losing her mother to cancer at the midway point of her preparations in March...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest