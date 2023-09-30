Dangers of fossil fuel exploration explained to youth through storytelling
The Eastern Cape Environmental Network, Green Connection Legacy and Basa Movement joined forces to educate more than 50 young people at the Zwide Rent Office this week about the potential perils associated with fossil fuels, specifically oil and gas exploration.
Green Connection activist Siyabulela Gqalane said Thursday’s workshop was aimed at raising awareness on the risks involved with fossil fuel exploration, as well as the importance of eco-justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.