Your Weekend

Dangers of fossil fuel exploration explained to youth through storytelling

30 September 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The Eastern Cape Environmental Network, Green Connection Legacy and Basa Movement joined forces to educate more than 50 young people at the Zwide Rent Office this week about the potential perils associated with fossil fuels, specifically oil and gas exploration.

Green Connection activist Siyabulela Gqalane said Thursday’s workshop was aimed at raising awareness on the risks involved with fossil fuel exploration, as well as the importance of eco-justice...

