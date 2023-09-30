New-feel Phoenix Hotel will continue a rich heritage
News a little more than a week ago that the legendary Phoenix Hotel & Restaurant was reopening was met with excitement.
That excitement, however, soon turned to confusion, then scepticism and, eventually, negativity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.