Summerstrand residents plead with hoarder to clean 'eyesore' home
Junk and disorderly
Avonmouth Crescent is home to a secret scrapyard in the form of a neglected, dingy but yet occupied property which, according to neighbouring residents, has seen their property values stagnate along the tree-lined street.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.