Fighting ‘the kiss of death’

Mothers of cystic fibrosis sufferers tell of desperation to get hands on miracle drug

By Catherine Richards - 25 February 2023

They call it the kiss of death.  

In 2007, new mother Mirinda Pretorius took her six-month-old baby, Connor, to see a paediatrician in Gqeberha...

