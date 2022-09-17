Gqeberha serial killer ‘Boetie Boer’ bids for freedom after 25 years
Consternation as infamous Gqeberha serial killer and cannibal applies for parole
Premium 17 September 2022
One of SA’s most notorious serial killers and cannibal, Stewart “Boetie Boer” Wilken, wants out of jail after 25 years.
Though the Gqeberha man has applied for parole, experts have warned that to release a serial killer into a world he does not know could be extremely dangerous...
Court reporter
