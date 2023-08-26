×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Richmond Hill beset by crime

Fearing for the safety of their guests and staff, several popular restaurants have moved out of once-trendy suburb

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 26 August 2023

The once-trendy suburb of Richmond Hill has been rocked by a sharp increase in crime over the past three months, resulting in popular eateries moving out of what used to be a favoured hub for foodies.

Many have left the quaint area, where diners used to restaurant-hop and listen to buskers, for Walmer’s bustling Main Road...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest