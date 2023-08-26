Richmond Hill beset by crime
Fearing for the safety of their guests and staff, several popular restaurants have moved out of once-trendy suburb
The once-trendy suburb of Richmond Hill has been rocked by a sharp increase in crime over the past three months, resulting in popular eateries moving out of what used to be a favoured hub for foodies.
Many have left the quaint area, where diners used to restaurant-hop and listen to buskers, for Walmer’s bustling Main Road...
