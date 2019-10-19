Set free by his art

PREMIUM

When you have spent 18 years behind bars in a foreign prison, the luxury of a comfortable, king-size bed ironically becomes a discomfort — at least until you get used to the taste of freedom.



This is the view of former drug addict and dealer Shani Krebs, who was arrested in Thailand while trying to smuggle 2.5kg of heroin in 1994. ..

