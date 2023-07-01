Psychic ability or a slight of hand so precise that you are left wondering if what you experienced really happened is what is in store at master illusionist and mentalist, Brendon Peel’s Impossible, now on the Fringe at the National Arts Festival, in Makhanda.
Intriguing as it comes across, Impossible does seem, well, impossible, but is it?
Peel, who has showcased his talents across the globe, including taking part in Britain’s Got Talent, does offer an experience loved by the audience as he blurs the lines between reality and magic.
As bland and as overused as his one-liner jokes are, Peel’s Impossible is a treat for festival goers.
From seemingly reading minds to simple card trickery, Impossible is a treat for all.
Originally from Gqeberha, Peel has made a name for himself far and wide for good reason, as his stage presence and command of the audience is guarantees a good time.
Audience participation in Impossible is a must which makes the show all the more entertaining.
If you have not seen it before and are looking for a good laugh with mind-boggling illusion, try not to miss this show.
It is showing at the Glennie Hall on July 1 at 4:30pm and July 2 at 10am.
Amazing magic makes up for bland humour
