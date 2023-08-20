Walmer woman flees home after spate of break-ins
Resident of 23 years too scared to stay on property any longer
Gripped by fear for her life, a Walmer resident has abandoned her property after a relentless string of break-ins has left her too traumatised to return home.
For the past three months, Thobeka Nqikela, 55, has been living with a friend while her Villiers Road house continues to be a target for brazen criminals...
