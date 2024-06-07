Isuzu committed to boldly building a brighter future for all

The company recently partnered with Rally to Read to distribute reading materials and teaching aids to three primary schools in Gqeberha's disadvantaged communities, with the aim of encouraging literacy development by promoting a love for reading and writing among learners.

The motor group also provides annual funding to employ a dedicated mathematics teacher at the Missionvale Care Centre. This enables the centre to provide critical foundational support to learners in grades four to seven, improving their mathematics results.

For the last four years, Isuzu has also been the co-title sponsor of The Herald Isuzu schools quiz, underlining its commitment to boldly build the future through promoting literacy, learning, knowledge and growth.

Environment

Isuzu champions a rigorous approach towards waste management, evident in its firm commitment to the five “Rs”: refuse, reduce, re-use, recycle and recover.

To date, Isuzu's manufacturing operations have been certified as zero-waste-to-landfill, exemplifying excellence in recycling and re-use.

Isuzu has also been exploring projects in the environmental space that could benefit society at large, for example, repurposing waste from its manufacturing plant into building materials that can be used to create sustainable homes, such as the one built for Gogo Selina in 2020.

After hearing the tragic story of this elderly women, who was living in an unsafe, derelict house in Walmer township with her orphaned granddaughter, the company stepped into help renovate and expand her home — watch the video below.