Isuzu committed to boldly building a brighter future for all
Motor group is a proud supporter of initiatives that promote education, environmental sustainability and community development
As a responsible corporate citizen, Isuzu Motors SA is committed to making a meaningful impact in society.
The group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, under the banner “Isuzu Cares, I Care Too”, is focused on investing in education and skills development, environmental sustainability and community development, including providing support and relief during times of natural disaster.
Education
Isuzu believes in the transformative power of education, which is why it's committed to fostering educational excellence and empowering learners across SA.
It champions initiatives that promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, advance literacy and provide foundational support to schools in disadvantaged communities.
Some of Isuzu’s education-focused projects include partnering with Nelson Mandela University's Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre to provide three Gqeberha high schools with comprehensive mathematics and physical sciences learning resources.
The company recently partnered with Rally to Read to distribute reading materials and teaching aids to three primary schools in Gqeberha's disadvantaged communities, with the aim of encouraging literacy development by promoting a love for reading and writing among learners.
The motor group also provides annual funding to employ a dedicated mathematics teacher at the Missionvale Care Centre. This enables the centre to provide critical foundational support to learners in grades four to seven, improving their mathematics results.
For the last four years, Isuzu has also been the co-title sponsor of The Herald Isuzu schools quiz, underlining its commitment to boldly build the future through promoting literacy, learning, knowledge and growth.
Environment
Isuzu champions a rigorous approach towards waste management, evident in its firm commitment to the five “Rs”: refuse, reduce, re-use, recycle and recover.
To date, Isuzu's manufacturing operations have been certified as zero-waste-to-landfill, exemplifying excellence in recycling and re-use.
Isuzu has also been exploring projects in the environmental space that could benefit society at large, for example, repurposing waste from its manufacturing plant into building materials that can be used to create sustainable homes, such as the one built for Gogo Selina in 2020.
After hearing the tragic story of this elderly women, who was living in an unsafe, derelict house in Walmer township with her orphaned granddaughter, the company stepped into help renovate and expand her home — watch the video below.
Community development
Isuzu is committed to the alleviation of hunger and working with like-minded organisations to support disaster relief efforts.
The motor group has an ongoing partnership with Gift of the Givers to support the nonprofit organisation with its humanitarian efforts and to deliver clean drinking water to areas that are still affected due to a lack of access to water.
Isuzu is also the presenting partner of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, which is a platform for the company to walk in step with society and show solidarity with all those affected by cancer.
This article was sponsored by Isuzu Motors SA.