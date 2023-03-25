Kidnapped Riana Pretorius back home after ransom paid
Young Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist freed — bruised but with no other physical injuries — at about 2am

By Kathryn Kimberley and Devon Koen - 25 March 2023
After a week of intense negotiations behind closed doors, payment of a R1.1m ransom, prayer services and an arrest, Riana Pretorius, 26, was finally released by her kidnappers in the early hours of Friday.
It was eight days of torture for her family, friends and colleagues, unsure where the young woman was as a R2m ransom demand was made by the men responsible for kidnapping her...
