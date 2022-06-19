×

Your Weekend

Long wait over for Nelson Mandela Bay jazz fans

Final event of Ebubuleni Music Festival to be held after cancellation in December due to Covid-19

By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 June 2022

Six months since the postponement of Jazz in the Park, the events company behind the Ebubeleni Music Festival has finally delivered on its promise to bring Nelson Mandela Bay music lovers another jazz event. 

Jazz in the Park would have been the last of four events that made up the four-day Ebubeleni Festival in December, organised by Mahamabehlala Communications...

