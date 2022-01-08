Transnet’s buildings of shame

Valuable assets left to rot in city's tourism hotspots

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Abandoned Transnet buildings in Nelson Mandela Bay are threatening the tourism sector and eroding the city’s heritage, as the properties worth millions of rand continue to decay.



Little has been done in years to fix the old Harbour Board building in Central, Hume Park in Humewood and the five rundown Edwardian buildings in South End...