No ‘shades-of grey’ for auditor

Former IRBA CEO who is assisting the state capture commission, traces career achievements to his formative years in EC — growing up in Gqeberha’s northern areas, studying at Rhodes and working in Mthatha

Premium By Ray Hartle -

Bernard Agulhas is no equivocating, “shades-of-grey”, accountant or auditor.



That is how it should be, the former CEO of SA’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), tells me right at the beginning of our conversation. ..