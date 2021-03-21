Air force veteran celebrates 99 years of memories

Frank Hardy aims for 100th birthday to be reunited with his son

British World War 2 veteran Frank Hardy has 99 years’ of memories to look back on — but moving to Africa is by far his favourite.



Hardy, who will be inching one year closer to the big 100 on Sunday, is believed to be the oldest surviving Royal Air Force veteran in the Bay...

