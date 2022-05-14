Youngsters need soccer balls, not weapons

Northern areas coach shares undying love of beautiful game with his community

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

“Every child should have a soccer ball and not a weapon”.



That is the philosophy of 62-year-old coach Paul Saffier of Kleinskool, in Gqeberha’s northern areas — and not even a stroke could change his love of the game, or his compassion for the youngsters playing it...