Vulnerable court users fall prey to vehicle vandals

Businesses say there has been a brazen increase in petty crime in the Central area around Bird Street

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Opportunistic petty criminals are seemingly using the surrounding parking lot at the Gqeberha high court to make a quick buck by stealing vehicle hubcaps and badges.



A recent spate of vehicle vandalism outside the high court has highlighted the safety and security risks for those compelled to go to court or to consult with lawyers...