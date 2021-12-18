ANC broke as funders turn backs on party

Water disconnected during election campaign because R1.1m owed to municipality, ex-treasurer admits

By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

From the day the ANC lost control of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, money from donors stopped flowing, making it difficult for the party to even pay its staff.



So tainted was the party’s reputation that the business community distanced itself, and those who were still willing to part with funds did not want their names recorded on the ANC’s books...