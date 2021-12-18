ANC broke as funders turn backs on party
Water disconnected during election campaign because R1.1m owed to municipality, ex-treasurer admits
From the day the ANC lost control of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, money from donors stopped flowing, making it difficult for the party to even pay its staff.
So tainted was the party’s reputation that the business community distanced itself, and those who were still willing to part with funds did not want their names recorded on the ANC’s books...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.