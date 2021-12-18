Your Weekend

River of sewage flowing into Swartkops Estuary

Metro working to fix problem, but effluent from blocked system in Markman still flowing after two weeks

Premium
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
18 December 2021

Sewage is still flowing strongly down the Markman Canal into the Swartkops Estuary.

Swartkops Conservancy vice-chair Dale Clayton said on Friday morning metro employees were on site in Markman, working to fix the source of the problem...

