Man who delivered his baby at Airbnb accused of leaving string of unpaid bills
‘Hero dad’ unmasked
Remember the father who was hailed as a hero after delivering his baby at a Port Elizabeth Airbnb two weeks ago?
He is wanted by at least six guesthouse owners who claim to have been hoodwinked by him, saying he hopped from one establishment to another for up to a year without paying in full...
