Riebeek matric pupil praised for her tenacity

Teenager handles national certificate exams from her hospital bed

Resiliently battling diabetes since she was four , a Riebeek College Girls’ High matriculant has become her school’s pride and joy after writing her last two exams in hospital.



Naomi de Booi, 17, wrote her English paper 3 in the critical care unit at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on Wednesday and Afrikaans paper 3 in the general ward on Friday...

