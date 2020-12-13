Riebeek matric pupil praised for her tenacity
Teenager handles national certificate exams from her hospital bed
Resiliently battling diabetes since she was four , a Riebeek College Girls’ High matriculant has become her school’s pride and joy after writing her last two exams in hospital.
Naomi de Booi, 17, wrote her English paper 3 in the critical care unit at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on Wednesday and Afrikaans paper 3 in the general ward on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.