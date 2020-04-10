Government eyeing possible ‘total shutdown’

At some point, the government might have to institute a total shutdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This was said yesterday by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was concerned that the relaxation of the lockdown regulations was causing a setback for efforts to flatten the curve.

Mabuyane said the amendment of regulations was not good and the government was looking at a complete shutdown.

“At some point, we will have to stop everything. At this time we have to assume that people have bought their food and other essentials and so towards the end of the 21-day lockdown we’ve got to look at having no movements in the streets, even if we have ghost towns.

“Of course, medical services would still be available but everyone else has to stay at home,” Mabuyane said.

He said there was exponential growth in the number of cases in the province, which government had anticipated considering the influx of people into the province after the commencement of the nationwide lockdown.