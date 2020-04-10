Medical staff share their Covid-19 concerns

By staying at home you’re saving more than one life.

That is the word from nurses and doctors across the province who shared their concerns around Covid-19 and the importance of self-isolation.

A 27-year-old nurse from East London said each time people stepped out of their homes they put the lives of their community and loved ones at risk.

The nurse, who did not want to be named, said it was ridiculous that people were moving around as if there was no lockdown.

“I wake up each morning feeling fearful. What scares me most about the coronavirus is that people act like it doesn’t exist,” the nurse, who works at the Nompumelelo clinic, said.

The 27-year-old said she had been working as a nurse for three years, but joined the team at Nompumelelo the same week SA received its first Covid-19 positive result.

“It’s scary. The streets are busy and there is not a police vehicle or SANDF vehicle in sight.

“We try to educate our people daily about the virus and the importance of staying indoors, staying clean, keeping distance.

“People are misusing masks and gloves, and we are going to end up losing stock.

“There are new regulations coming in almost every week.

“Initially health care workers had to wear N95 respiratory masks and client would wear a surgical mask.

“But now the regulation is that only those who are working with Covid-19 patients must wear N95 masks and the rest of us must wear surgical masks.

“My worry is that in wearing a surgical mask the chances are 50/50, because it doesn’t necessarily protect you from a Covid-19 carrier, it merely reduces the chances of transmission.

“It is very difficult to protect ourselves because sometimes you don’t realise someone has a cough until they are in front of you,” she said.

A student nurse at Port Elizabeth's Mercantile Hospital said they had not yet received training on Covid-19.