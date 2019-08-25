Little Princess World Khumo Makapela ups charity stakes

New Brighton’s Little Princess World, Khumo Makapela, will be jumping from one charity event to another with the hope of improving the classroom situation in township schools.

Khumo, 7, who won her first title at the Miss EC Model Hunt at the tender age of three, started doing charity work as a way of giving back to the Bay because of the support the community and the municipality gave her when she entered Little Princess World in September 2018.

Khumo hosted a family fun day for charity at Happy Valley on August 10, where she had hoped to raise funds for a school in New Brighton she has adopted.

Khumo’s sister, Nomawethu Makapela, 34, said although the little princess with a difference made just enough money to break even, she is determined to raise funds for Ben Sinuka Primary School at her next event, a high tea.

“So the day was more of a charity and fun day, ensuring kids were happy and enjoyed themselves, instead of a fundraiser,” Nomawethu said.

Some 20 pupils from Ben Sinuka Primary were invited as honoured guests.

Pupils from Woodridge Preparatory School, St George’s Primary, Pendla Primary, Erica Girls’ Primary, Charles Duna Primary and many other primary schools supported the event.

Nomawethu said with the high-tea event they would be cutting costs as much as possible to make a profit.

“We will depend largely on ticket sales as well as money generated from food sales.