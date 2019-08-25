No end to desperate battle against Summerstrand resident's clutter
Summerstrand homeowners at end of their tether
About eight months after Summerstrand resident John Sponneck promised to heed his neighbours’ cries and clear the clutter on his property, he has failed to do so and instead relocated to his other – equally jumbled – Maritz Street house.
The pensioner made headlines in 2018 after his Avonmouth Crescent neighbours expressed frustration and concern over his clutter-filled property, dubbing it a health hazard and crime attraction, and saying it was causing their properties to depreciate in value...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.