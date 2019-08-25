No end to desperate battle against Summerstrand resident's clutter

Summerstrand homeowners at end of their tether

PREMIUM

About eight months after Summerstrand resident John Sponneck promised to heed his neighbours’ cries and clear the clutter on his property, he has failed to do so and instead relocated to his other – equally jumbled – Maritz Street house.



The pensioner made headlines in 2018 after his Avonmouth Crescent neighbours expressed frustration and concern over his clutter-filled property, dubbing it a health hazard and crime attraction, and saying it was causing their properties to depreciate in value...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.