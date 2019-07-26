Nelson Mandela Bay's pageant winner just wants to give back

I'm no ordinary princess, says little Khumo

PREMIUM

New Brighton-born Little Princess World Khumo Makapela describes herself as a princess with a difference as she prepares to host a family fun picnic to raise funds to improve the classroom situation in township schools.



Khumo, 7, who won her first title at the Miss EC Model Hunt at the tender age of three, said she wants to give back to the Bay because of the support the community and the municipality gave her when she entered Little Princess World in September 2018...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.