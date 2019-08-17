Panayiotou reaches end of court road
The Constitutional Court has brought wife killer Christopher Panayiotou’s drawn-out attempts to get out of jail to an abrupt end.
With nowhere left to turn, his focus will now be on serving a life sentence in the maximum security section of St Albans Prison...
