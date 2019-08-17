New menu takes diners back to delights of home

Chefs fashion fresh takes on beloved dishes

PREMIUM

How many times have diners ordered an item off the menu and when it gets to the table they have no idea what is in front of them?



The Mantis Collection’s No5 Boutique Hotel in Summerstrand is doing away with confusing menu items and taking people back home to where they feel most at ease with its latest menu launch...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.