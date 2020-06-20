Desperate WhatsApp messages tell story of farm attack in Cradock

‘Help please, we’re being attacked’

A series of terrifying WhatsApp one-liners have surfaced in the wake of the latest farm attack in Cradock, revealing the trauma experienced by residents in SA’s rural heartland and also the efforts of ordinary people working to counter the threat.



The WhatsApps were sent by disabled Anita de Lange from their farm De Kloof, west of Cradock, where she lives with her mother, Ena de Lange, 74. ..

