Omega Civils firm co-founder rages as liquidation takes toll

PREMIUM

As auctioneers loaded crates of equipment onto a truck at Omega Civils offices in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, about 100km away the firm’s director Stuart Riddle stood on the balcony of his three-storey mansion in Patensie distancing himself from the company he built 25 years ago.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.