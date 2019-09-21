Port Elizabeth clothing tycoon’s R30m court war

Lawsuits filed against companies across SA after ex-manager of business empire bust for alleged fraud



A Port Elizabeth businessman is suing companies across the country to the tune of R30m after a former employee, arrested this week, allegedly duped customers into depositing his company’s money into his own bank account.



And while Zeyn Essop, the ex-manager of the multimillion-rand clothing and textile import business, fights allegations of fraud in a Port Elizabeth court, his former boss is seeking to hold the unsuspecting business owners liable in his bid to recoup the cash...

