The fuel levy could rise by a whopping 75%, unless more objections are made to proposed legislation governing a new body to replace the troubled Road Accident Fund, a lawyer has warned.

DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam has been involved in parliamentary debate surrounding the proposed “no fault” public insurance Road Accident Benefit Scheme (RABS) bill that is now before parliament as a replacement for the current RAF.

“If objections are not tabled following the so-called public consultation process currently taking place at obscure towns around the country until August 14‚ and the proposed Bill goes ahead‚ we will see fuel levies rising by a staggering estimated 75% and reduced compensation being provided to road accident victims and their dependents‚” Haslam said.

“Other than the dire effect the bill will have on accident victims’ claims‚ the failure to highlight the anticipated and unavoidable increase in the fuel levy to the public in order to meet the funding requirements for RABS is especially disturbing‚ considering the latest outcry about the price of fuel and the fuel levy itself‚” she said.