Farmers demand grazing land

Kouga municipality failing to provide commonage, leading to high fees being paid to release animals from pounds, owners claim

Emerging and small-scale Kouga farmers are fed up with the council’s failure to give them access to a commonage for their cattle to graze on. In a closed meeting with the Kouga municipal manager and other municipal staff, the farmers said the municipality was not taking them seriously and seemed fine with black farmers losing their livestock due to the exorbitant amounts they had to fork out when their animals were impounded.

