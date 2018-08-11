Farmers demand grazing land
Kouga municipality failing to provide commonage, leading to high fees being paid to release animals from pounds, owners claim
Emerging and small-scale Kouga farmers are fed up with the council’s failure to give them access to a commonage for their cattle to graze on. In a closed meeting with the Kouga municipal manager and other municipal staff, the farmers said the municipality was not taking them seriously and seemed fine with black farmers losing their livestock due to the exorbitant amounts they had to fork out when their animals were impounded.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.