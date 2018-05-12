‘I didn’t think I would make it’

I saw him picking up the jug. I looked him in his eyes, thinking maybe he was going to pour water on me. But then I saw it coming for my head and in the next moment I felt pain, like my skull was cracking.”

This is what DA councillor Rano Kayser, 41, recalls of the moment ANC councillor Andile Lungisa smashed a glass jug filled with water over his head at the fateful October 27 2016 council meeting.

Lungisa was this week sentenced to two years’ direct imprisonment which he will serve out at the Port Elizabeth North End prison.

His legal team plans to petition the high court to challenge his conviction and sentence after their application for leave to appeal was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Asked how he feels about the sentence and whether or not he believes that justice has been served, Kayser says he respects the outcome of the court, but does not rejoice that Lungisa is now behind bars.

“While it was a victory for justice, it is equally not a time to rejoice,” he says.

“I must admit that I don’t rejoice because the consequence is that a colleague has been sentenced to jail, and this could, perhaps, put an end to the political career of a young politician.” Kayser says.

It has been almost two years since that drama- filled day, which even saw a gunshot fired in the council chamber to break up the fracas, but it remains etched in Kayser’s mind forever.

Asked if Lungisa ever personally apologised to Kayser?

“The first council meeting after the incident, he said to me ‘Kayser, we must talk’,but it never materialised,” Kayser said.

“I learnt about an apology through two of my colleagues the evening before the sentencing. Other than that, there has never been an apology,” Kayser says.