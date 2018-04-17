Andile Lungisa found guilty
ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, magistrate Morne Cannon said Lungisa proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.
Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit former MMC for transport Rano Kayser, a DA councillor, over the head with a glass water jug intentionally and without provocation during a heated council meeting in October 2016.
His co-accused Gamalihleli Maqula was acquitted on all charges in March when the court found that there was not enough evidence against him for conviction.
Handing down judgment in the case against Maqula, Cannon said there was no evidence before the court to convict Maqula, adding that a video taken by former United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Mandla Faltein did not carry much weight.
It was alleged Maqula stabbed Nelson Mandela Bay municipal chief whip Werner Senekal in the back during the council fracas.
Kayser said he felt vindicated for placing his trust in the judiciary system.
“I always maintained that I have trust in the judiciary system.
“The outcome today shows that we have a judiciary system that is independent and acts in the interest of all its citizens,” Kayser said.
ANC regional secretary Themba Xathula said the ANC respected the judgment and would wait for the sentencing before commenting.
He said the ANC would also wait for the final decision to be taken before deciding whether or not to suspend Lungisa as an ANC councillor.
Xathula said the ANC’s constitution allowed for members to appeal court rulings and suspension was not automatic.
“If someone wants to lodge an appeal against a judgment, there’s nothing that prevents someone a fair chance from doing so even within the organisation,” Xathula said.
