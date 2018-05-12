ART
Refreshing new ceramics exhibition
Plates on Art highlights work of 17 regional talents at Art on Target
A group of 17 ceramicists, potters and ceramic students are showing their work in a refreshing new exhibition that opened at Art on Target this week.
Plates on Art opened at 2 Target Kloof on Monday under the banner of Ceramics Southern Africa’s Eastern Cape branch.
All works submitted had to be plates as opposed to bowls or any other design, challenging the participants to get more creative with what then becomes an almost two- dimensional form.
Creations both functional and non-functional by well-known ceramicists such as Bianca Whitehead, Billie McNaughton, Richard Pullen, Margie Higgs, Lookout Sibanda and recently appointed Eastern Cape branch chairwoman Lisa Walker were well executed, as expected.
However it was particularly exciting to see some new names delivering interesting pieces at Monday night’s opening – and also selling most of their work.
The exhibition was open to all artists and not just members of Ceramics Southern Africa, Walker said.
“We decided to choose a form that people could interpret in their own way. Seventeen artists have taken the humble plate – something that is usually flat and white and boring – and made it very interesting.”
Sibanda said his designs were all about texture and colour.
“You have to feel what you buy and if it doesn’t have colour it’s not Lookout,” he said.
“I have a signature [style] involving more detail but here I tried to mix it slightly with more commercial work that has a lot of lace in it.
“I believe in a little bit of perfection, but not [all-out] perfection.”
Nelson Mandela University lecturer Whitehead, whose background is in both ceramics and textile design, said her designs were inspired by African textiles mixed with her own German cultural background.
“I look for balance in the work and how the design or pattern and the colour balance with the form.”
Opening night visitors could vote for their favourite plate with winner Rika Haasbroek, creator of a plate titled Peace, securing a workshop slot with the renowned British ceramic artist Kate Malone at the Nelson Mandela University in November.
The other participating artists are Bretten-Anne Moolman, Melanie Hillebrand, Elizma Harmse, Ilna Roux, Kate Malan, Laurinda Rheeder, Linda Leitch, Nicholas Hauser, Owen Tarr, Sharon Boyd and Yvonne Smit.
Plates on Art runs until next Saturday May 19 and viewing times are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday, 9am to 1pm.
More information from Bretten- Anne Moolman at Art on Target on 083-728-5295.