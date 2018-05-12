Refreshing new ceramics exhibition

A group of 17 ceramicists, potters and ceramic students are showing their work in a refreshing new exhibition that opened at Art on Target this week.

Plates on Art opened at 2 Target Kloof on Monday under the banner of Ceramics Southern Africa’s Eastern Cape branch.

All works submitted had to be plates as opposed to bowls or any other design, challenging the participants to get more creative with what then becomes an almost two- dimensional form.

Creations both functional and non-functional by well-known ceramicists such as Bianca Whitehead, Billie McNaughton, Richard Pullen, Margie Higgs, Lookout Sibanda and recently appointed Eastern Cape branch chairwoman Lisa Walker were well executed, as expected.

However it was particularly exciting to see some new names delivering interesting pieces at Monday night’s opening – and also selling most of their work.

The exhibition was open to all artists and not just members of Ceramics Southern Africa, Walker said.

“We decided to choose a form that people could interpret in their own way. Seventeen artists have taken the humble plate – something that is usually flat and white and boring – and made it very interesting.”